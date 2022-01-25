Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

BDSI stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $364.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.87.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,947,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

