Research Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

