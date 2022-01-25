Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOA. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

