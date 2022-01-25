Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

DFS stock opened at $115.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

