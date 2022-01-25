Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $16.16.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSU. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,421.43.

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,080.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2,209.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,122.87. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,530.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.10 billion and a PE ratio of 104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

