Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $319.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.