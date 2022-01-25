Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 489,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,002. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $240.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 104.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 522,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 94,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

