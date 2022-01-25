Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

REPL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $956.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

