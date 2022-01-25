Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up 1.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.66. 3,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.79. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

