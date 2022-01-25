Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,106. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.