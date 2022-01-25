Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $621.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.