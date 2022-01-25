Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for H.B. Fuller (FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – H.B. Fuller was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

1/21/2022 – H.B. Fuller had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00.

1/20/2022 – H.B. Fuller had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/4/2022 – H.B. Fuller was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

FUL stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 8,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,210. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

