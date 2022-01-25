Realio Network Price Hits $0.15 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Realio Network has a market cap of $954,108.26 and approximately $182,630.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 70.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00050606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.15 or 0.06579890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.66 or 0.99936288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

