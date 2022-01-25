RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.
Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,524. The firm has a market cap of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
