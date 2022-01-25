RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 1,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,524. The firm has a market cap of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

