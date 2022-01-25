Raymond James Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $285.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.33.

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 113,020.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

