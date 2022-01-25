Raymond James Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.71.

TSE:RUS opened at C$30.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.72. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$22.88 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 29.64%.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total value of C$31,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,062,962.72. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.51, for a total transaction of C$871,762.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,841,120. Insiders sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 over the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

