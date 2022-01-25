Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

