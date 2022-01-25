Raymond James Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $318.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $302.00 to $318.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.00.

JLL opened at $249.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.65. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

