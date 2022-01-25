Raymond James Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $53.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in APA by 148.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in APA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.