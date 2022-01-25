Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,988 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

Shares of PLW opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

