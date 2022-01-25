Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

