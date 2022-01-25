Raymond James & Associates Has $522,000 Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 81.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $131,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

SAND stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

