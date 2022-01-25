Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,510 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

