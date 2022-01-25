Raymond James & Associates Buys 134 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,273,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCD opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $126.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

