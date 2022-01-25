Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WEX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

