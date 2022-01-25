Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $100,424.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

