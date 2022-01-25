Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,061 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 55.5% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 63,529 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

