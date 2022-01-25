Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Shoe Carnival worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $990.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

