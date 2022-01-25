Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

