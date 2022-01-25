Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,470,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

