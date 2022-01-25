Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

