Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.07

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 3253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

