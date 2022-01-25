Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

NYSE:HSY opened at $199.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.16. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $202.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

