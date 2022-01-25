Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,016 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $386.32 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

