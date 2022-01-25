Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,651 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 166.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

