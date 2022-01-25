Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $693,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

