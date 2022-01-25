Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $248.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $220.04 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

