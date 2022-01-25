Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

