Qtron Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 952,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 188,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,450,000 after buying an additional 174,656 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

