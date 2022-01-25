Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By KeyCorp

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,370 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

