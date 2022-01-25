Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

