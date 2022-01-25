Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Issued By William Blair

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $311.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

