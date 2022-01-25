Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Raised by Analyst

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bank OZK stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.