Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Issued By Piper Sandler

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for William Penn Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Crowley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for William Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

WMPN opened at $12.35 on Monday. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 million and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi acquired 3,143 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $37,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $180,944. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.