Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Cut by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

NYSE:UNH opened at $462.27 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $435.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

