Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,363 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.