Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 136.56 and a beta of 3.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 595,725 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after acquiring an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

