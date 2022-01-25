Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut by Analyst

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of MS opened at $98.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

