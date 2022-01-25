Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

