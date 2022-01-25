Puxin Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 1st (NYSE:NEW)

Shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE NEW traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,219. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. Puxin has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Puxin alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Puxin by 644.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Puxin by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.